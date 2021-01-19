McDonough cancels council meeting due to COVID

A COVID-19 outbreak at McDonough City Hall has led to the cancellation of the City Council meeting scheduled for Jan. 19. According to a statement posted on the city’s website, some members of the City Hall staff are among the city employees most recently affected by the virus, which led the city administrator to implement a new order under the mayor’s Jan. 4 public health emergency declaration.
City Hall is closed the week of Jan. 19-22 (Jan. 18 is the MLK holiday) with employees working remotely. The facility will reopen Jan. 25 with partial staffing to allow business transactions through the drive-thru window between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. that week. Agenda items for the cancelled council meeting will be heard as soon as possible at a subsequent meeting.
Information: mcdonoughga.org.