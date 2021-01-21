McDonough board appointments confirmed

The action took place at the council’s Jan. 4 regular meeting, its first of the new year. Terri Ellington, Terri O’Quinn, Calvin McClendon, Scott Reeves and Yolanda Williams were named to the Planning Commission. Reid Burch, Samuel Humphrey, Brenda Goodman, Charles Piersaul, Troy Hitt and Kaye Shipley were appointed to the Board of Zoning Appeals. Darien Cates, Jordan Van Matre, Lisa Walston and Sylvia Holmes were named to the Historic Preservation Commission. A handful of seats on those boards remain to be filled, according to city staff.

Information: mcdonoughga.org.