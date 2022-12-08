BreakingNews
BREAKING: SUV stolen in Clayton County with 86-year-old woman inside, cops say
ajc logo
X

McDonough annexation request fails

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
37 minutes ago

The McDonough City Council considered an annexation request at its Nov. 21 regular meeting, but a motion to approve the action failed to pass. The request involved approximately five acres of property located at 419 Parker Road, with the same residential-agricultural zoning that it currently is under in the unincorporated county.

It was previously recommended for approval by the city’s planning commission. One person spoke in opposition to the request during the public hearing prior to the vote, and no one spoke in favor.

The vote was 3-2, one short of what was needed for passage, with two council members absent from the meeting.

Information: mcdonoughga.org.

About the Author

Monroe Roark for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: Alyssa Pointer

Abrams’ aide says Democrat had ‘nearly impossible’ chance to beat Kemp18h ago

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Unapologetically ATL Opinion: On Herschel Walker and Blackness
11h ago

Credit: Christina Matacotta

MARTA removes Atlanta Streetcar cars from service over safety concerns
4h ago

Errin Joe returning to Georgia Tech to be football general manager
5h ago

Errin Joe returning to Georgia Tech to be football general manager
5h ago

Credit: Isaac Sabetai

Meet the man behind U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock’s ads
11h ago
The Latest

Stockbridge says no to rezoning
23h ago
Henry board approves vehicle purchases
Hampton council approves various measures
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

State championships: Preview of the Georgia high school football finals
Viktor Bout: What we know about the Russian prisoner released by U.S. in Brittney Griner...
9h ago
Baby Jayla: Born weighing 14.6 oz, Georgia preemie defies odds
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top