McDonough annexation request fails

The McDonough City Council considered an annexation request at its Nov. 21 regular meeting, but a motion to approve the action failed to pass. The request involved approximately five acres of property located at 419 Parker Road, with the same residential-agricultural zoning that it currently is under in the unincorporated county.
It was previously recommended for approval by the city’s planning commission. One person spoke in opposition to the request during the public hearing prior to the vote, and no one spoke in favor.
The vote was 3-2, one short of what was needed for passage, with two council members absent from the meeting.
