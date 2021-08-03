Mask mandate returns to Henry County facilities

Masks are again required inside all Henry County government facilities. County manager Cheri Matthews made the announcement effective Aug. 2, citing recent data from the Centers for Disease Control. Matthews said the CDC had updated its masking guidelines for fully vaccinated people due to the Delta variant of COVID-19, for which the county had also updated its protocols.
All employees and citizens who enter county buildings will be required to have a temperature screen, and any person who registers a fever will have to leave the building immediately. County departments have also been instructed to provide assistance to customers by phone, email or other methods if a person is not allowed to enter a building. Key phone numbers to departments and offices will be posted at buildings and available at henrycounty-ga.com.