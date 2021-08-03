ajc logo
X

Mask mandate returns to Henry County facilities

Face coverings are required in Henry County government buildings.
Caption
Face coverings are required in Henry County government buildings.

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
16 minutes ago

Masks are again required inside all Henry County government facilities. County manager Cheri Matthews made the announcement effective Aug. 2, citing recent data from the Centers for Disease Control. Matthews said the CDC had updated its masking guidelines for fully vaccinated people due to the Delta variant of COVID-19, for which the county had also updated its protocols.

All employees and citizens who enter county buildings will be required to have a temperature screen, and any person who registers a fever will have to leave the building immediately. County departments have also been instructed to provide assistance to customers by phone, email or other methods if a person is not allowed to enter a building. Key phone numbers to departments and offices will be posted at buildings and available at henrycounty-ga.com.

In Other News
1
Stockbridge street closed for repair work
2
Henry County senior centers launch next phase of reopening
3
Software expenditure OK’d by Henry County school board
4
Henry County restaurant inspection scores
5
Hampton millage rolled back to zero
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top