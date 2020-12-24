Marker installation set for fallen Henry County officer

A small procession consisting of family, county personnel and law enforcement is planned to the site, and the public is encouraged to line the procession route from the Sheriff’s Department headquarters on Henry Parkway to Industrial Boulevard, right on Hwy. 20/81, left on McDonough Parkway and left on Jonesboro Road to the site.

Smith was killed in the line of duty two years ago, and the Henry County Board of Commissioners voted recently to approve the installation of the memorial marker to honor him.