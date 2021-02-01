Marker approved for slain Locust Grove officer

A former Locust Grove police officer is being honored again by the city nearly three years after he was killed in the line of duty. The Locust Grove City Council voted unanimously at its Jan. 19 regular meeting to approve the installation of a memorial marker for Chase Maddox on Tanger Boulevard “near the subdivision where Officer Maddox gave the ultimate sacrifice,” according to a city staff report.
Maddox was shot and killed Feb. 9, 2018 while assisting two Henry County Sheriff’s Office deputies issuing a warrant to a man in a Locust Grove home. He served nearly five years with the city’s police department.
Information: locustgrove-ga.gov.