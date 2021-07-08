ajc logo
Manufacturer to create 80 immediate jobs at Henry County facility

A manufacturer is expanding into a Henry County facility.
A manufacturer is expanding into a Henry County facility.

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
46 minutes ago

A large manufacturer expanding in Georgia has announced plans to invest more than $14 million in an advanced facility in Henry County, according to a statement released by the county’s development authority. The move is expected to create 80 immediate jobs and up to 150 as the company scales over the next few years.

The June 30 announcement by Gov. Brian Kemp pointed out that Pregis, a manufacturer of protective packaging which currently has a distribution center in Fulton County, is opening the facility in an existing 298,000-square-foot facility in McDonough and it will allow the company to better serve major e-commerce customers in the region. Information: choosehenry.com.

