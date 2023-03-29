Locust Grove wants federal funds for project

The City Council voted March 6 to authorize participation in CDBG funding, of which Henry County gets about $1 million annually and makes $600,000 available for disbursement to qualifying projects. The city is asking for $350,000 and would designate $175,000 for the first phase of the project to begin preliminary engineering and design work.

The overall project will include utility upgrades and replacement, storm drain installation, curb and gutter installation, sidewalk with handicap-accessible ramps, and crosswalks on Jackson Street between Peeksville Road and Grove Creek Drive, according to officials.