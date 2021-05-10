ajc logo
Locust Grove tourism ads approved

Downtown Locust Grove.
Henry County | 1 hour ago
By Monroe Roark for the AJC

The Locust Grove City Council voted unanimously at its May 3 regular meeting to authorize contracts with several companies regarding tourism-related outdoor advertising on billboards at various locations. The agreement is in conjunction with the Henry County Convention and Visitors Bureau, and hotel-motel tax revenue is funding the ads along I-75 in Henry and Clayton counties as well as on I-75 in Macon and along I-16.

In unrelated actions, the council approved the creation of a streetlight district in the Elmstone Commons subdivision and a special event permit for a 5K race in September to benefit Haven House, a local shelter for domestic violence victims. Information: locustgrove-ga.gov.

