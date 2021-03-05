Locust Grove to continue with I-75 group

The City Council voted unanimously at its March 1 regular meeting to support the continued membership at $500 per year. The group advocates for integrated planning along I-75 between Henry, Spalding, Butts, Lamar, Monroe, Macon-Bibb and Houston counties along with adjacent areas, according to officials. This includes projects already planned along the corridor such as commercial vehicle lanes and the Bethlehem Road interchange, as well as other items like passenger rail, which many have supported over the years.

Continued support for the group is sought in an effort to get grant money for additional planning between the Atlanta Regional Commission, Macon-Bibb and Warner Robbins along with the Georgia Department of Transportation in rural areas.