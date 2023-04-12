Locust Grove rezoning approved

The Locust Grove City Council voted at its April 3 regular meeting to approve the rezoning of 3.37 acres at 4787 Hwy. 42 from RA (residential agricultural) to C-2 (general commercial). The property is southeast of downtown, on the north side of the highway across from Relevant Church.
According to a city staff report, the applicant intends to develop the property as a gas station/convenience store having two additional storefronts for a proposed restaurant and barber shop.
In other zoning news, the council tabled the adoption of a new zoning map until the May 1 meeting. Officials said several items needed to be changed or added to the map prior to adoption, as was made apparent during a recent public hearing.
Information: locustgrove-ga.gov.
