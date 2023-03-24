X

Locust Grove remains in I-75 coalition

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
54 minutes ago

The Locust Grove City Council voted at its March 6 regular meeting to approve continued membership in the I-75 Central Corridor Coalition for 2023. Dues are $1,000 annually for a fully active member.

According to officials, this group advocates for integrated planning along the stretch of I-75 between Henry, Spalding, Butts, Lamar, Monroe, Macon-Bibb and Houston counties along with adjacent areas. Primary to this are projects already planned along the corridor (commercial vehicle lanes, Bethlehem Road), but also items such as passenger rail, which many have advocated for years along the corridor (Macon-Griffin-Atlanta, Chattanooga-Savannah).

Officials said the coalition has been very successful in getting grant money for additional planning along the corridor, with $500,000 allocated for the intercity rail study.

Information: locustgrove-ga.gov.

About the Author

Monroe Roark for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Atlanta Postal Credit Union outage frustrates customers1h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Fulton jurors raise perjury concerns in Trump probe, but lying hard to prove in court
2h ago

Police: Argument leads to shootout in heart of Midtown Atlanta; 2 detained
2h ago

Credit: Courtesy Roman United / Jason Getz

Clayton officials missed red flags in approving $800M ‘Roman’ project
2h ago

Credit: Courtesy Roman United / Jason Getz

Clayton officials missed red flags in approving $800M ‘Roman’ project
2h ago

Sine die: When ‘anything can and often does happen’ and trust is in demand
4h ago
The Latest

Henry board approves equipment upgrades
19h ago
Henry eyeing 2025 opening for aquatic center
Moratorium appeal granted in Henry
Featured

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

How Atlanta became a center for advocating the culture of Black hairstyles
A comprehensive guide and map: 2023 metro Atlanta farmers markets
22h ago
Go Atlanta: Canceled festivals, Humble Pie review and Jack Black filming in Atlanta
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top