Locust Grove police procedures amended

Two amendments to the ordinance governing police standard operating procedure were approved unanimously by the Locust Grove City Council at its May 3 regular meeting. One section was changed to specify that extreme methods to subdue a suspect are not allowed “except in those situations where the use of deadly force is allowed by law.” The amended section also states that “when it’s objectively reasonable that a suspect is fully in law enforcement control, then the force must be terminated.”
A separate section regarding police code of conduct was expanded to add the following sentence: “Officers have the duty and obligation to intervene to prevent or stop the known and apparent use of excessive force by another officer when it is objectively reasonable to do so.”
Information: locustgrove-ga.gov.