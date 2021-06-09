Locust Grove police firearms regulations amended

An amendment to firearms regulations for the Locust Grove Police Department was approved by the City Council at its May 17 workshop meeting. The revision was necessary because of updated weapons issued to officers for use, according to a city staff report. The amended ordinance shows that the approved weapon for on-duty personnel is a 9mm Glock or any weapon approved by the police chief. The department-issued rifle is an AR-15, and any officer who carries it is required to demonstrate proficiency with it before using it and every year from then on. At the discretion of the police chief, certain officers who meet minimum standards can carry a Glock Model 43 as their primary duty weapon. Information: locustgrove-ga.gov.