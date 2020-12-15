Locust Grove passes 2021 budget

The general fund budget was set at $9,187,190 for the new year, a 9.5 percent increase over the 2020 budget. Public safety accounts for 37 percent of expenditures, followed by public works at 30 percent. Economic development, capital funds, enterprise and other designated funds total $9,328,770. Those include revenue from hotel-motel tax, SPLOST, development impact fees, utilities, sanitation, stormwater and other sources. That brings the total city budget to $18,515,960.

Information: locustgrove-ga.gov.