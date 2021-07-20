Locust Grove park restrooms closed due to vandalism

Officials in Locust Grove have announced that the public restrooms at the city park on Cleveland Street as well as the new Chase Maddox Park on Tanger Blvd. are closed while city staff members make repairs and improvements following recent incidents of vandalism.
Both restroom facilities are routinely locked after-hours, according to a notice posted July 14 on the city’s Facebook page, and city staff as well as the Locust Grove Police Department are working to install cameras and digital locks in both parks. Anyone who sees someone intentionally damaging property or writing graffiti is encouraged to contact the LGPD via its non-emergency phone line at 770-957-5200.