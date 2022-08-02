Locust Grove OK’s millage rollback

The City Council voted at its July 17 meeting to set the 2022 millage at 5.529 then roll it back, noting that the city’s tax digest has grown 25 percent in one year and 238 percent in less than a decade.

A city staff report stated that the rollback has taken place every year since 1980. The rate of 5.529 “represents a continued drop (from 5.769) due to the increase in property valuation due to development of hundreds of homes and new commercial/industrial buildings,” according to officials.