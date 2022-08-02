ajc logo
X

Locust Grove OK’s millage rollback

Locust Grove City Hall.

Combined ShapeCaption
Locust Grove City Hall.

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
1 hour ago

As has been the case for more than four decades, Locust Grove’s millage has been rolled back to zero.

The City Council voted at its July 17 meeting to set the 2022 millage at 5.529 then roll it back, noting that the city’s tax digest has grown 25 percent in one year and 238 percent in less than a decade.

A city staff report stated that the rollback has taken place every year since 1980. The rate of 5.529 “represents a continued drop (from 5.769) due to the increase in property valuation due to development of hundreds of homes and new commercial/industrial buildings,” according to officials.

Information: locustgrove-ga.gov.

About the Author

Monroe Roark for the AJC
Editors' Picks
Braves acquire Raisel Iglesias from Angels50m ago
Head of Georgia Senate Research Office faces child porn charges
4h ago
Horizon debuts local playwright’s ‘Square Blues’
2022 Music Midtown festival canceled; decision linked to state gun laws
2022 Music Midtown festival canceled; decision linked to state gun laws
Braves’ Spencer Strider named NL Rookie of the Month for July
1h ago
The Latest
Locust Grove council makes zoning ordinance change
2h ago
Henry police to assume SRO duties
12h ago
Henry ZAB requests for large site postponed
Featured
Herpetology keeper William Ternes holds a model of a hellbender at the Chattanooga Zoo. (Courtesy of Matt Hamilton/Chattanooga Times Free Press)

Credit: Matt Hamilton/Chattanooga Times Free Press

Georgia naturalists: These large salamanders are here. Have you seen one?
7h ago
What’s new at school this year?
ACC explains how Georgia Tech’s new primary opponents were picked
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top