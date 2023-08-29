Locust Grove improvement district created

BreakingNews
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
7 minutes ago
The Locust Grove City Council approved a resolution creating the Locust Grove North Community District in the northwest portion of the city. It includes the area centered along Price Drive west of I-75 and north of Bill Gardner Parkway.

According to a city staff report, its purpose is to allow the creation of certain improvements that would encourage economic development, such as the improvement and relocation of Price Drive which is currently underway.

A separate resolution approved in principle the issuance of revenue bonds not to exceed $7 million to finance part of the cost of a proposed road improvement project. These actions took place at the council’s Aug. 7 regular meeting.

Information: locustgrove-ga.gov.

