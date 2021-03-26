Locust Grove council seat filled

The Locust Grove City Council will welcome its newest member in the coming weeks. According to official results posted online by the county election office, Vincent Williams won the March 16 special election with 161 votes in a two-man race against Vernon Ashe, who served on the council from 2012 to 2015. Ashe received 117 votes.
The seat became open when John R. Gardner, who was elected in 2017, notified city officials last fall that he had moved out of the city limits. City officials confirmed that Williams will be sworn in just before the start of the City Council’s next regular meeting, which is scheduled for April 5.