Locust Grove council passes new fee schedule

A slight increase in some fees for development services in Locust Grove was approved by the City Council at its Dec. 7 regular meeting.
According to a staff report, the recent increase in building activity in the city has made it apparent that some items in the old fee schedule did not fully cover the costs of the services provided, and some increases in the fee schedule were proposed to correct that while also adjusting for inflation. Recommendations were based on the amount of staff time spent in the field, conducting plan reviews, and in the office processing requests.
