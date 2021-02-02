X

Locust Grove council OK’s subdivision plat, committee lineup

Downtown Locust Grove.
Henry County | 1 hour ago
By Monroe Roark for the AJC

The Locust Grove City Council voted unanimously at its Jan. 19 regular meeting to reappoint all of the existing members of the city’s events committee for 2021. According to a city staff report, the committee has not met since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic due to a lack of business, but city officials anticipate the resumption of normal activities with increasing vaccine availability later this year.

In an unrelated agenda item, the council approved the final plat for the Liberty Grove subdivision, also known as Derringstone Manor, on Theberton Trail north of Tanger Blvd. and west of Lear Drive.

