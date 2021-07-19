Locust Grove council defers annexation decision

The proposed annexation and rezoning of two tracts of land north of Bethlehem Road between I-75 and Hwy. 42 were on the agenda for the Locust Grove City Council’s July 6 meeting, but both matters were deferred until the council meets again July 19. The property totals about 197 acres and the applicant has requested the same zoning that currently exists in the unincorporated county, a mix of residential-agricultural and industrial, for future potential warehousing and distribution development.