Locust Grove council approves subdivision plat

The Locust Grove City Council voted at its May 17 workshop meeting to approve the final plat submitted for the second phase of the Nine Oaks subdivision on the south side of Peeksville Road. The site was zoned R-2 (single-family residential) in March of 2018.
According to a city staff report, the final plat shows the property owner’s plan to develop the 10.4-acre tract into an 18-lot residential subdivision with each lot having a minimum size of 18,000 square feet and each house a minimum of 2,000 square feet. The vote to approve was unanimous.
Information: locustgrove-ga.gov.