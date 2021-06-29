Locust Grove council approves police measure

The Locust Grove City Council voted at its June 7 regular meeting to approve the addition of a newly created position class within the police department, specifically the position of professional standards specialist. The person filling this role would serve as a departmental training officer and certification manager among other duties, according to a city staff report.
In an unrelated agenda item, the council approved the architectural plans submitted for a new Dollar General location at the corner of Stanley K. Tanger Blvd and Elementary Drive. The one-story building will consist of 10,640 square feet with its main entrance and vehicle access facing Tanger Blvd. Information: locustgrove-ga.gov.