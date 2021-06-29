ajc logo
Locust Grove council approves police measure

A newly created position in coming on line within the Locust Grove Police Department.
Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
21 minutes ago

The Locust Grove City Council voted at its June 7 regular meeting to approve the addition of a newly created position class within the police department, specifically the position of professional standards specialist. The person filling this role would serve as a departmental training officer and certification manager among other duties, according to a city staff report.

In an unrelated agenda item, the council approved the architectural plans submitted for a new Dollar General location at the corner of Stanley K. Tanger Blvd and Elementary Drive. The one-story building will consist of 10,640 square feet with its main entrance and vehicle access facing Tanger Blvd. Information: locustgrove-ga.gov.

