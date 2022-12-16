Locust Grove council approves budget

In other business, the council approved a stream buffer variance to allow grading and paving into the required 75-foot buffer for a 903,200-square-foot warehouse development on 109 acres at Hwy. 42 and Pine Grove Road. City staff said there would be no impact on the surrounding streams.

The council also approved the installation of a heavy-duty modular speed bump to serve as a traffic calming device and reduce motor vehicle speeds on Jackson Street.