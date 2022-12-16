ajc logo
Locust Grove council approves budget

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
18 minutes ago

The Locust Grove City Council voted at its Dec. 5 regular meeting to approve an $8.9 million operating budget for the 2023 fiscal year.

In other business, the council approved a stream buffer variance to allow grading and paving into the required 75-foot buffer for a 903,200-square-foot warehouse development on 109 acres at Hwy. 42 and Pine Grove Road. City staff said there would be no impact on the surrounding streams.

The council also approved the installation of a heavy-duty modular speed bump to serve as a traffic calming device and reduce motor vehicle speeds on Jackson Street.

Information: locustgrove-ga.gov.

