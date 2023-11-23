Locust Grove council amends ordinance

The Locust Grove City Council voted at its Nov. 6 regular meeting to approve an amendment to the city’s residential growth ordinance and update residential growth limitations.

According to officials, the ordinance was originally implemented to address trends in the city’s housing stock and is designed to be a proactive step toward accommodating and controlling the amount of single-family housing, multi-family housing and mobile home developments within the city.

The purpose of the amendment is to reflect current housing trends in the city more accurately, officials said, as housing supply and demand has ebbed and flowed in a cyclical pattern subject to economic conditions over the past 20 years.