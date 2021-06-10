Local Henry County company announces expansion

Executives from Ken’s Foods, along with state and local officials, broke ground May 26 on the new initiative that will create 70 new jobs while retaining more than 500 existing jobs there. The expansion, one of the company’s largest in recent years, will include new production lines and building upgrades to its manufacturing facility as well as the relocation of its support facility operation to a 343,625-square-foot space in Midland Industrial Park, which officials said will eliminate more than 40 truck moves per day in the Hwy. 155 corridor.

Information: choosehenry.com.