Police: Boy, 4, found alone on Glenwood Avenue wearing only underwear
Lewis wins runoff in Henry

Kevin Lewis.

Combined ShapeCaption
Kevin Lewis.

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
22 minutes ago

The final 2022 race for a Henry County Board of Commissioners seat is now set.

The Democratic primary for the District 5 post was thrown into a runoff, in which Kevin Lewis prevailed with 58 percent of the vote against Keisha Stubbs.

Lewis will face Republican primary winner Edward Toney in November for the right to succeed Bruce Homes, who this year is concluding his third term on the board but could not run for a fourth because his district was redrawn.

Holmes ran for the State Senate District 10 seat in the primary but lost to ten-term incumbent Emanuel Jones.

