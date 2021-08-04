ajc logo
Lewis tapped for Henry County state court bench

Chaundra Lewis.
Chaundra Lewis.

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
Chaundra Lewis has been named a Henry County State Court judge, filling the seat soon to be vacated by the retiring Ben Studdard. The appointment was announced July 20 by Gov. Brian Kemp. Lewis has most recently served as the deputy chief assistant prosecutor in the Henry County District Attorney’s office since last fall. She has also worked in the solicitor generals’ offices in Clayton and Fulton counties.

Studdard was Henry County’s first State Court judge, elected in 1998 just after the court was created by the state legislature. He has spent the past several years as the court’s chief judge. Information: gov.georgia.gov.

