Law enforcement expenditures approved in Henry County

Three police issues were addressed by the Henry County Board of Commissioners at its May 18 regular meeting. The board voted to approve the purchase of simulation firearm equipment under an annually renewable agreement with $53,251 to be paid the first year and $45,831 each of the four successive years. The board also approved the demolition and removal of a house on the property of the public safety firing range on Stroud Road, due to concerns that it is uninhabitable and not safe to use for any training purposes.