Latest Henry County school SPLOST to be decided

Early voting starts Feb. 22 for the extension of the Henry County Board of Education’s SPLOST. Polls will be open the weeks of Feb. 22-26 and March 1-5 at the county’s Elections & Voter Registration main office, 40 Atlanta Street in McDonough; Merle Manders Conference Center, 111 Davis Road in Stockbridge; Fairview Recreation Center, 35 Austin Road in Stockbridge; and the Locust Grove Library, 115 MLK Jr. Blvd. in Locust Grove. These locations will be open the week of March 8-12 along with the Fortson Library, 61 McDonough Street in Hampton; and J.P. Moseley Recreation Center, 1041 Millers Mill Road in Stockbridge.