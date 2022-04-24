Late resident honored at Henry park

A field at Warren Holder Park in Locust Grove was officially renamed Summer Lee Field under a resolution passed by the Henry County Board of Commissioners at its April 19 regular meeting.
Summer Ann Lee grew up at the park, starting out as a cheerleader mascot at three years of age and later participating in tee ball, softball, football and cheerleading until 2014.
At that time she began umpiring, working in concessions and on the field crew.
She created the Always Summer Time Foundation and assisted in many fundraisers throughout the community before she passed away in 2016 at the age of 18.
The resolution “dedicates and officially names Field One at Warren Holder Park the Summer Lee Field for her outstanding efforts and love of the community.”
Information: henrycounty-ga.com.
About the Author