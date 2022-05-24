ajc logo
Land use change approved in Henry

A change to the county's unified land development code was approved.

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
25 minutes ago

A change to Henry County’s unified land development code was recently approved by the Board of Commissioners.

The new ordinance contains a provision to approve minor subdivisions in residential-agricultural zoning districts, which are more rural areas. It allows such properties to be split into more than five lots without having to be developed as major subdivisions with internal streets.

Such minor subdivisions would have increased lot size and width requirements, and would not require for frontage roads to be paved or water/sewer lines to be extended which is otherwise required for major subdivisions.

This ordinance is intended to benefit those who wish to market large acreage for sale to those who would prefer to live outside of a typical subdivision.

Information: co.henry.ga.us.

