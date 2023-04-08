Land acquisition approved in McDonough

A motion passed authorizing the mayor to negotiate and execute the purchase of property at 222 Decatur Road for no more than $850,000. That same authorization was also given regarding property at 350 Simpson Street with the price limit set at $125,000.

In other business, the council passed a resolution paving the way for a possible agreement with an outside consultant for human resource services. All three of these actions were approved with no opposing votes and one council member absent.