Land acquisition approved in McDonough

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
1 hour ago

Two separate actions involving real estate transactions were approved March 20 by the McDonough City Council.

A motion passed authorizing the mayor to negotiate and execute the purchase of property at 222 Decatur Road for no more than $850,000. That same authorization was also given regarding property at 350 Simpson Street with the price limit set at $125,000.

In other business, the council passed a resolution paving the way for a possible agreement with an outside consultant for human resource services. All three of these actions were approved with no opposing votes and one council member absent.

Information: mcdonoughga.org.

