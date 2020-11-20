Lake Dow homeowners get reimbursement

The Henry County Board of Commissioners voted to refund $35,000 to the Lake Dow Homeowners Association that was paid in connection with an application for a special service district to cover maintenance and repair on a dam in the community. The funds were intended to cover the creation of the special tax district as well as design and engineering plans for the work and so that the county could conduct a referendum for approval of general obligation bonds throughout the district.
As the county has not moved forward with any of these plans, the association decided it was in its best interest to pursue the maintenance and repair of the dam without county assistance.
Information: henrycounty-ga.org.