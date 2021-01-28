Kennel request gets Henry County zoning board approval

The site at 567 Flat Rock Road is zoned RA (residential-agricultural). The applicant proposed a kennel structure likely unseen from the property line and would transfer dogs to and from the facility himself, which would eliminate foot traffic.

Also requested was a change in the land development code that would exempt the site from commercial development standards, which currently require the construction of a deceleration lane at a cost of more than $100,000. That request was denied, a decision which can be appealed to the Board of Commissioners.