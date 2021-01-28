X

Kennel request gets Henry County zoning board approval

A commercial kennel is in the plans for a site on Flat Rock Road.
A commercial kennel is in the plans for a site on Flat Rock Road.

Henry County | 25 minutes ago
By Monroe Roark for the AJC

A request for a conditional use that would allow a commercial kennel on a 24-acre tract in Stockbridge was approved by a 3-2 vote of the Henry County Zoning Advisory Board at its Jan. 14 regular meeting.

The site at 567 Flat Rock Road is zoned RA (residential-agricultural). The applicant proposed a kennel structure likely unseen from the property line and would transfer dogs to and from the facility himself, which would eliminate foot traffic.

Also requested was a change in the land development code that would exempt the site from commercial development standards, which currently require the construction of a deceleration lane at a cost of more than $100,000. That request was denied, a decision which can be appealed to the Board of Commissioners.

Information: henrycounty-ga.com.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.