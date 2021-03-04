Jodeco aquatic site gets Stockbridge support

The Stockbridge City Council voted unanimously at its Feb. 23 workshop meeting to approve a resolution in support of a Henry County aquatic center on the site of the Bridges at Jodeco multi-use development with an intergovernmental agreement between the city and the county to be negotiated.
The Henry County Board of Commissioners previously considered four sites for the aquatic center, which will be funded by the county’s SPLOST, but have yet to officially agree on one. Recently the developers of Bridges at Jodeco offered to donate land for the aquatic center, and some county officials have noted that it would be the best location.
