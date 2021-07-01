ajc logo
Hotspots coming to Henry County schools

Students are getting better access to Internet data.
Students are getting better access to Internet data.

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
1 hour ago

Students in Henry County’s public schools will have significant enhancements in access to Internet data upon their return to classes in August. The Henry County Board of Education voted at its June 14 regular meeting to approve a partnership with T-Mobile to provide 3,000 new hotspots throughout the district. The company is furnishing 2,000 free hotspots at 100GB per year, and the district is purchasing an additional 1,000 with 100GB per month at a total cost of $157,920. That comes out to $12 per month per hotspot.

The funding source for the project is a portion of federal CARES Act money. Information: henry.k12.ga.us.

