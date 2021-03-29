Hospital authority nominees named in Henry County

Dr. Tarsem Gupta’s four-year term on the authority is expiring, and the board voted March 9 to nominate Gupta, Gerald Taylor and Mike Griffin for the post. Mike Gasses is another current authority member whose four-year term is expiring, and the nominees for that seat are Gasses, Ruth Rucker and Wayne Lowrey.

The commissioners also approved the appointment of Dr. Donna Morris-McBride as a District 4 representative to the Department of Behavioral Health & Developmental Disabilities’ Regional Advisory Council.