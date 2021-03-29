X

Hospital authority nominees named in Henry County

Piedmont Henry Hospital.
Piedmont Henry Hospital.

Henry County | 36 minutes ago
By Monroe Roark for the AJC

Six nominees were approved by the Henry County Board of Commissioners to be considered for two seats on the county’s Hospital Authority.

Dr. Tarsem Gupta’s four-year term on the authority is expiring, and the board voted March 9 to nominate Gupta, Gerald Taylor and Mike Griffin for the post. Mike Gasses is another current authority member whose four-year term is expiring, and the nominees for that seat are Gasses, Ruth Rucker and Wayne Lowrey.

The commissioners also approved the appointment of Dr. Donna Morris-McBride as a District 4 representative to the Department of Behavioral Health & Developmental Disabilities’ Regional Advisory Council.

Information: henrycounty-ga.com.

