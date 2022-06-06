ajc logo
Holmes falls short in campaign bid

Bruce Holmes.

Bruce Holmes.

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
25 minutes ago

The senior member of the Henry County Board of Commissioners will not be in elected office in 2023.

Bruce Holmes is wrapping up his third four-year term as a district commissioner but his district was redrawn so that he no longer resides in it. He chose to square off against Emanuel Jones in the Democratic primary for the District 10 in the State Senate, but Jones won that race with 70 percent of the vote to keep the seat he has held since 2005.

Holmes first won a spot on the county commission in 2010 and at the time was the only Democrat on the six-member board. Today five of the six are Democrats.

About the Author

