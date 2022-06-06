Holmes falls short in campaign bid

Bruce Holmes is wrapping up his third four-year term as a district commissioner but his district was redrawn so that he no longer resides in it. He chose to square off against Emanuel Jones in the Democratic primary for the District 10 in the State Senate, but Jones won that race with 70 percent of the vote to keep the seat he has held since 2005.

Holmes first won a spot on the county commission in 2010 and at the time was the only Democrat on the six-member board. Today five of the six are Democrats.