Hill wins court clerk race in Henry

Barbara Harrison lost her bid for a fourth term as Henry County Superior Court clerk. Democratic challenger Sabriya Hill, who lost to Harrison in a close 2016 race, garnered nearly 60 percent of the vote this time to unseat the incumbent, who has spent more than 25 years serving at the courthouse. Harrison was first elected in 2008 after her predecessor’s retirement, running unopposed in 2008 and 2012. District Attorney Darius Pattillo faced no opposition this year and has won a second term. Tax Commissioner Michael Harris, who moved up from his assistant’s role when David Curry was appointed to a state post, also was unopposed in 2020. Harris and Pattillo both ran as Democrats.