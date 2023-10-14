Henry’s Night Out set for Oct. 23

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
39 minutes ago

Local residents have an opportunity to interact directly with officials from Henry County’s various public safety departments at the annual Henry’s Night Out event, scheduled for Friday, Oct. 27, 5:30-8:30 p.m. at the Henry Towne Center retail complex in McDonough.

The event is free to the public. It is modeled after National Night Out, which typically takes place in August, although the extreme Georgia heat during that month led officials to move it to a more desirable spot on the calendar.

The event involves citizens, law enforcement agencies, civic groups, businesses, neighborhood organizations and local officials “coming together in a show of solidarity against crime,” according to a statement. A few hundred people attended last year’s event.

Information: co.henry.ga.us.

Monroe Roark for the AJC
