Henry zoning board recommends plan amendment, not rezoning request

The Henry County Zoning Advisory Board voted at its Aug. 13 regular meeting to recommend for approval an amendment to the Comprehensive Plan for 8.43 acres of property located south of Hwy. 20 West and east of Simpson Mill Road. The request by ARP Holdings LLC of Conyers was to change the Future Land Use Map designation from Low Density Residential to Commercial.
However, a rezoning request from OI (office-institutional) to C-2 (general commercial) for the same site, to allow a retail center, was recommended for denial. The meeting was convened via video conference.