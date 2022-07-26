Henry ZAB requests for large site postponed

North Ola Land Holdings requested a rezoning, a variance and an amendment to the comprehensive plan for a 106-acre site northwest of the intersection of Hwy. 81 and North Ola Road to allow for a mixed-use development containing residential and commercial uses with relief from Highway Corridor Overlay District requirements.

All three items were tabled by the applicant before the July 14 meeting, according to county officials, and have been tentatively scheduled for the September regular meeting but will be confirmed at a later date.