ajc logo
X

Henry ZAB rejects rezoning request

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
1 hour ago

The Henry County Zoning Advisory Board voted at its Sept. 8 regular meeting to recommend denial of a rezoning that could allow a mixed single-family residential, multifamily residential, and commercial development on a 106-acre tract near Hwy. 81 and North Ola Road.

Also recommended for denial was a requested amendment to the county’s comprehensive plan regarding the property, which would have changed its designation from Low Density Residential and Commercial to Mixed Use. The applicant has the option of appealing these rulings to the Board of Commissioners.

A third request, for a variance from development standards that would provide relief from Highway Corridor Overlay District requirements, was tabled by the applicant.

Information: co.henry.ga.us.

About the Author

Monroe Roark for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Man seriously injured after being hit by car in Marietta 1h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Elton John bids farewell to ‘one of my hometowns’ at his last Atlanta show
1h ago

Credit: Adrianne Murchison

Forum: Mayors say it’s critical for residents to join fight against Fulton over sales...
17h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Economy, inflation among Georgia voters’ top concerns, AJC poll finds
2h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Economy, inflation among Georgia voters’ top concerns, AJC poll finds
2h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

World Cup sets deadline for developers to bring new life downtown
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: Henry County government

Health/wellness equipment approved in Henry
Traffic study approved by Henry commissioners
Henry aquatic center plan unveiled
Featured

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Elton John bids farewell to ‘one of my hometowns’ at his last Atlanta show
1h ago
Georgia senior care facilities fumble do-not-resuscitate orders
Native Americans get their say in plan to expand Ocmulgee National Park in Middle Georgia
20h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top