Henry ZAB rejects rezoning request

The Henry County Zoning Advisory Board voted at its Sept. 8 regular meeting to recommend denial of a rezoning that could allow a mixed single-family residential, multifamily residential, and commercial development on a 106-acre tract near Hwy. 81 and North Ola Road.
Also recommended for denial was a requested amendment to the county’s comprehensive plan regarding the property, which would have changed its designation from Low Density Residential and Commercial to Mixed Use. The applicant has the option of appealing these rulings to the Board of Commissioners.
A third request, for a variance from development standards that would provide relief from Highway Corridor Overlay District requirements, was tabled by the applicant.
