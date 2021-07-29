ajc logo
Henry ZAB OK’s rezoning for townhomes

A commercial site is being considered for mixed-use residential development.
Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
1 hour ago

A commercial site on Bridges Road west of Willow Lane in McDonough has been recommended for rezoning by the Henry County Zoning Advisory Board. The developer requested a change to RS (residential suburban) zoning for the 102-acre property to allow a proposed 483 dwelling units — 171 single-family homes and 312 townhomes. The designation on the county’s future land use map for this site was changed in 2019 by the Board of Commissioners to mixed use. A total of 21 conditions were given by the ZAB including specifications regarding a traffic study and required building materials. The commissioners will make the final decision on the rezoning. Information: henrycounty-ga.com.

