Henry ZAB OK’s rezoning for townhomes

A commercial site on Bridges Road west of Willow Lane in McDonough has been recommended for rezoning by the Henry County Zoning Advisory Board. The developer requested a change to RS (residential suburban) zoning for the 102-acre property to allow a proposed 483 dwelling units — 171 single-family homes and 312 townhomes. The designation on the county’s future land use map for this site was changed in 2019 by the Board of Commissioners to mixed use. A total of 21 conditions were given by the ZAB including specifications regarding a traffic study and required building materials. The commissioners will make the final decision on the rezoning. Information: henrycounty-ga.com.