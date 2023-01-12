BreakingNews
Henry to get $15 million for next round of ERAP

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
48 minutes ago

The Henry County Board of Commissioners voted at its Jan. 4 regular meeting to officially accept a $15 million award from the U.S. Treasury to fund the fourth round of the Emergency Rental Assistance Program, and also renewed the contracts for the existing program administrators and software provider.

Since July of 2021, the county has received $39 million to participate in the national program that helps counties, cities and towns provide rental and utility assistance for residents in need. In each of the three previous rounds, the program was completed ahead of the federal deadline and no money was returned to Washington unspent.

Information: henryerap.org.

Monroe Roark for the AJC
