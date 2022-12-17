Henry tax distribution deal finalized

The local option sales tax distribution schedule for Henry County and all four of its cities has been set for the next 10 years. The Henry County Board of Commissioners and the city councils of Hampton, Locust Grove, McDonough and Stockbridge have approved the arrangement.
Henry County will maintain its 66-34 split of the revenue. McDonough and Stockbridge will each receive 11.5 percent, a slight increase from what those cities received previously. Hampton and Locust Grove will each receive 5.5 percent, which is lower from its previous amounts.
These percentages will remain in effect until 2032, when the municipalities will negotiate an updated plan.
About the Author
Editors' Picks
The Latest