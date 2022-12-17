BreakingNews
Dansby Swanson nearing deal with Chicago Cubs
Henry tax distribution deal finalized

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
16 minutes ago

The local option sales tax distribution schedule for Henry County and all four of its cities has been set for the next 10 years. The Henry County Board of Commissioners and the city councils of Hampton, Locust Grove, McDonough and Stockbridge have approved the arrangement.

Henry County will maintain its 66-34 split of the revenue. McDonough and Stockbridge will each receive 11.5 percent, a slight increase from what those cities received previously. Hampton and Locust Grove will each receive 5.5 percent, which is lower from its previous amounts.

These percentages will remain in effect until 2032, when the municipalities will negotiate an updated plan.

Monroe Roark for the AJC
