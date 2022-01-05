Henry students back to Level 4 of COVID plan

With a scheduled Jan. 10 return to class for students in Henry County’s public schools, district officials moved to Level 4 on their COVID-19 management plan.
That means masks are required for all indoor spaces, including buses, and capacity is reduced for indoor extracurricular and public meetings.
Field trips are suspended and campuses are closed to on-campus visitors except by appointment and for pre-scheduled activities.
The sudden change was deemed necessary “due to the recent significant acceleration of COVID-19 cases within Henry County, as well as across the state and country,” according to the Jan. 3 notice emailed to parents.
Information: henry.k12.ga.us.
