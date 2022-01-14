Henry school board OK’s computer purchase

The Henry County Board of Education approved spending $39.8 million to facilitate the replacement of tens of thousands of electronic devices in time for the 2022-2023 academic year and also to secure technical support.
This includes the purchase of Windows laptops and Chromebook devices for students and teachers throughout the district.
Also approved was a $5.6 million expenditure for a district-wide security project that includes installation of low-voltage access control systems at 55 existing schools, the district’s administrative office, and maintenance buildings including associated power and data network provisions for the system.
Both of these projects are being funded by the district’s latest E-SPLOST initiative.
