Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Henry school board OK’s computer purchase

The school district’s supply of laptops is being updated.
caption arrowCaption
The school district’s supply of laptops is being updated.

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
7 minutes ago

The Henry County Board of Education approved spending $39.8 million to facilitate the replacement of tens of thousands of electronic devices in time for the 2022-2023 academic year and also to secure technical support.

This includes the purchase of Windows laptops and Chromebook devices for students and teachers throughout the district.

Also approved was a $5.6 million expenditure for a district-wide security project that includes installation of low-voltage access control systems at 55 existing schools, the district’s administrative office, and maintenance buildings including associated power and data network provisions for the system.

Both of these projects are being funded by the district’s latest E-SPLOST initiative.

About the Author

Monroe Roark for the AJC
Editors' Picks
The Latest
Henry public safety equipment approved
39m ago
STEM high school site chosen in Henry
Henry board hears rezoning cases
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top